Railways undertakes tamping to enhance safety

Mangaluru: Indian Railways has stepped up maintenance along the Mangaluru coastal stretch with a series of tamping operations, aimed at strengthening track stability and preventing derailments. Tamping, a critical process in railway engineering, involves compacting the ballast beneath the sleepers to secure alignment and improve the durability of tracks.

The initiative, led by the Southern Railway and Konkan Railway divisions, comes at a time when the coastal belt faces seasonal challenges such as heavy rainfall, flooding, and soil erosion. Officials said these operations would provide a permanent layer of resilience to the infrastructure, ensuring uninterrupted services on one of the busiest corridors for freight and passenger traffic.

Specialised tamping machines are being deployed to vibrate and compact the ballast, which stabilises the sleepers and corrects track irregularities. This not only improves ride quality but also significantly reduces wear and tear on both rolling stock and track systems. “Regular tamping is a preventive step that helps reduce maintenance costs and safeguards against derailments,” a senior railway engineer explained.

By undertaking this exercise, Indian Railways has sought to balance efficiency with safety. Passenger comfort is expected to improve, while freight operators can rely on punctual schedules with fewer disruptions. Authorities noted that a smoother and safer network also contributes to reducing the long-term financial burden of emergency repairs.

The Railways emphasised that tamping will continue to be carried out periodically, particularly on vulnerable stretches such as the Mangaluru–Udupi–Karwar belt.

With coastal Karnataka serving as a vital link for southern trade and tourism, the initiative highlights Indian Railways’ proactive role in ensuring dependable operations.

Tamping, though largely unseen by the public, remains the backbone of railway safety. By investing in routine maintenance and advanced technology, Indian Railways is reinforcing its commitment to secure and efficient travel across one of the country’s most challenging terrains.