Rain creates fear among BBMP election candidates

Bengaluru: Incessant rains, flood situation, increase in number of potholes etc. have created problems in Bengaluru. This has also dampened the desire of the candidates who were dreaming of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections. In addition, with all these problems, the aspirants and candidates are worried about how to go and seek vote from public.

The Mahadevpura, Bengaluru East and Bommanahalli zones are almost submerged due to heavy rain last week. Especially prestigious areas like Rainbow Drive, Anugraha Layout, HSR Layout were flooded and people had to stay in hotels and relatives' houses.

Even though the flood situation has reduced, it is still difficult to overcome the adverse effects on health. Due to all these reasons, those who want to become a corporator after BBMP elections are worried.

Future of BBMP election rest on High Court

The MLAs of Bengaluru are not only indirectly opposing the BBMP election, but are also doing all the necessary exercises to postpone the election. In particular, they have found the loopholes in ward restructuring and reservation and on this they have made public to appeal to the High Court.

Thus, more than five petitions regarding re-structuring and reservation of wards are being heard in the High Court. If the High Court gives a green signal for the BBMP elections, the Election Commission will soon announce the election date.

The parties have prepared to face it if the date for BBMP election is announced. BJP has already held three or four meetings under the leadership of the state president.

Now the Congress is ready to prepare the manifesto and has appointed constituencies wise MLAs and MPs as in-charges. JDS, Aam Aadmi Party and SDPI are also conducting internal meetings and survey.

Although outwardly preparing for the election, neither party is mentally prepared. After the disruption created by the rains, the politicians will find it difficult to face the elections. Especially the former corporators have not decided to go to their wards and listen to the problem. Rain has created difficulties for the new candidates.

No adequate answer for road potholes

The ward roads were repaired only a few days ago in view of the BBMP elections. Now due to rain, more than 10,000 potholes have been created on the ward roads and BBMP does not have enough money to fix them. They are in a situation where MLA's grant is required for that. However, MLAs are of the opinion that if the road is repaired now, if the election is not announced, the grant will be wasted. Thus, the BBMP election aspirants are unable to answer the questions people ask about road craters and potholes.