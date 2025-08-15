Live
- Apple Brings Back Blood Oxygen Feature to Apple Watch in US with Clever Workaround
- Big Bang reform: Finance Ministry proposes two-slab GST system after PM Modi's speech
- ECI reports zero complaints by political parties; 28,370 voter claims filed
- Pawan Kalyan attends Independence Day Celebrations in Kakinada, hoists national flag
- Hyderabad’s Pride Wins National Crown
- Banakacherla project will not harm interests of any state, says Andhra Pradesh CM
- Patanjali study highlights the effectiveness of Cardiogrit Gold
- Uttarakhand Cabinet approves changes to anti-conversion law
- Husband gets justice: Akhilesh sacks MLA for praising Yogi Adityanath
- Teenager dies while practising for sprint at UP inter-college
Raj Bhavan open to public from Aug 16 to 18
Bengaluru: Raj Bhavan here will be open to the public from August 16 to 18, between 4 pm and 7.30 pm, to mark the 79th Independence Day.
Visitors will be allowed in designated viewing areas under the supervision of security personnel and staff. Entry requires a valid government-issued photo identity card, a statement said.
All electronic devices, including mobile phones, laptops, and cameras, as well as sharp or metallic objects, snacks, plastic items, bags, handbags, tobacco products, and alcoholic beverages, will be prohibited inside, it added.
