Raksha Bandhan 2025: Celebrating siblinghood

Bengaluru: DKMS Foundation India, anon-profit organisation dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and other blood disorders such as thalassemia and aplastic anemia, celebrates siblinghood this marks Raksha Bandhan, with two unique brother-sister pair.

Two young children, Ayan Khan and Papali Gaan were battling with a blood disorder called thalassemia major, but their siblings saved by them donating their blood stem cells. India faces a pressing healthcare challenge with over 10,000 new children born annually with thalassemia a hereditary blood disorder leading to severe anemia.

Through the Access to Transplantation Program DKMS India is addressing this gap by supporting families in need.