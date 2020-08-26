Rapid Plasma Sterilization of PPE (RaPS)

At the Center for Sustainable Technologies of the Indian Institute of Science(IISc), rapid plasma sterilization of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), specifically for masks used by medical first responders is developed. In this crisis, with shortage of such masks, the device permits reuse of the masks with necessary disinfection.

The researchers say that as COVID-19 will remain for the foreseeable future (according to WHO) it becomes necessary to use masks in day-to-day life to prevent/minimize the spread. With challenges in primary health care facilities, particularly in many regions of the South Asia and Africa, sterilization of PPEs provides significant protection to the medical fraternity.