'Read and Write' campaign on April 2

Bengaluru: Education Minister Suresh Kumar has said the Central government's 'Read and Write' campaign will be launched on April 2.



Education Minister Suresh Kumar said that with this campaign the aim is to provide education to 3.20 lakh illiterate by May 21.

The minister said the campaign will be launched in 24 taluks, 219 gram panchayats and 19 urban areas in Raichur, Yadagiri, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Chamarajanagar districts. 2.4 lakh women and 80,000 men who are 15 or above are the main target.

Upon completion of the course, the literacy certificate will be issued by the department to the candidates who have cleared the examination.

Of the 1.26 crore illiterate people already identified in the State, 57 lakh have enrolled for the programme.