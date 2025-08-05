Real culprit behind water contamination incident found to be minor

Shivamogga: An incident of water contamination was observed in a government primary school in Hoovinakone village of Hosanagara taluk. Initially perceived as an “act of terrorism” by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a fifth-grade student confessed to performing the act as a prank.

The case, which unfolded on Thursday, July 31, sent shockwaves through the locals, prompting a robust police response and a high-profile statement from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. However, the three specialised police teams ordered by the CM revealed that the act was a juvenile prank and casted doubts on the effectiveness of the CM’s directive for a thorough investigation.

The incident came to light when a staff member and students detected an unusual odor while using water from one of the school’s water storage tanks. Four children who had washed their hands with the contaminated water were promptly taken to Hosanagara hospital for medical checks, with no severe health issues reported. The school’s cooking staff, commended for her alertness, ensured the contaminated water was not used for consumption, averting a potential crisis.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, reacting swiftly on social media platform X, described the contamination as a “heinous act” intended to harm children, equating it to a terrorist attack. He praised the kitchen staff’s vigilance and ordered a comprehensive probe to identify and punish the culprits, stating that such actions reflect a “moral decline” in society.

“In my view, this malicious act, seemingly intended to cause the mass death of young children, is no less than a terrorist act. Thanks to the timely alertness of the school’s kitchen staff, a major tragedy was averted. I commend the kitchen staff for their vigilance. I have instructed the police to conduct a thorough investigation, identify the culprits responsible for this crime, and ensure they face stringent punishment. The mindset of poisoning drinking water reflects a degradation of humanity within our society. This calls for deep introspection,” he stated.

However, the investigation, led by Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar, quickly revealed the perpetrator to be a minor from the school. The student admitted during questioning that the act was a misguided attempt at a prank, intended to “teach others a lesson.” This revelation undermined the CM’s initial portrayal of the incident as a calculated attack, drawing criticism for the lack of follow-through in his directive, as the case was resolved faster than anticipated with no evidence of broader malicious intent.

Three police teams were formed to investigate the matter. The teams reviewed CCTV footage, interviewed locals, and recovered an empty pesticide bottle near the tank, which aided in pinpointing the minor as the culprit.The focus now remains on counselling the minor involved and implementing safeguards to prevent similar incidents, as the locals grapple with the unsettling realisation that a child’s prank was mistaken for a far graver threat even by the Chief Minister of the state.