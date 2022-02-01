Record development in health department: Minister K Sudhakar

Bengaluru: The Minister of Health and Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar said that there is a record improvement in the construction of hospitals and the entire health sector from the state government.



Chief Minister BasavarajaBommai laid foundation stone to the mother and child care hospital on the premises of KR Puram public hospital. Speaking after the event, Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the mother and children's hospital was the best contribution of the BJP government. It will be the first mother and baby hospital to be built on Kolar and Bengaluru Road. There is no mother and child care hospital within 80 km distance. Seeing this, I requested the Chief Minister to construct a hospital here.

The Minister and K R Puram MLA ByratiBasavaraja, has requested for Rs 20 crore additional funds for the upgrading of the hospital, which is to be built at a cost of Rs 30 crore. We have requested to release additional grants, Chief Minister has agreed to this on the spot. The hospital to be built at a total cost of Rs 50 crores. There will be a total of 100 beds in the hospital. Of these, 50 are common beds, while the remaining 50 will be equipped with modern facilities including an ICU and ventilator.

The development that has not been seen in 75 years is happening in the Department of Health. Previously, oxygen beds were restricted to district hospitals and super specialty hospitals. But the system is still in place today at the Community Health Center. The state is moving towards the World Health Organization's goal of reducing infant and mother's mortality. Health services are not limited to Bengaluru city. He said the government's goal is to provide health services to people from all corners of the state.

The Super Specialty Hospital and Medical College will be built in the future in the east of Bengaluru through the PPP model. He promised to build a Nepro, Urology, Cardiovascular and Cancer Hospital.

The dream of replacing the health department has been around for 15 years. Got the chance now. The state's health care system will be developed to equal national and international standards. Many people are struggling to find an ambulance service at the right time. He said an emergency ambulance service has been launched for this purpose.

In Covid vaccination Karnataka is first amongst the largest states. The first dose taken is 100 percent, the second dose is 87 percent. He said Karnataka is the model for everyone on vaccination.