Regulating ORR traffic: Siddaramaiah writes to Azim Premji, seeks access through Wipro campus

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Wipro founder Azim Premji, requesting limited vehicular access through the company’s sprawling campus near Iblur Junction in a bid to ease the notorious traffic congestion on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor.

Traffic jams on the ORR, particularly near Iblur Junction during peak hours, have become one of the city’s most pressing civic challenges. Officials noted that the gridlock has been impacting mobility, productivity, and the overall quality of urban life in Bengaluru’s IT corridor.

According to reports presented to the state government, allowing limited vehicular passage through the Wipro campus could potentially reduce traffic density by up to 30% during peak office hours.

The proposal suggests that this controlled access would operate under mutually agreed rules and strict security considerations, ensuring that Wipro’s internal operations are not disrupted.

In his letter, Siddaramaiah emphasized that cooperation from Wipro would play a crucial role in addressing traffic woes: “Your support in permitting regulated traffic movement through the Wipro campus will significantly reduce congestion, especially during office peak hours. This will contribute greatly to improving mobility and enhancing Bengaluru’s livability. I would be grateful if your team could engage with our officials at the earliest to develop a mutually acceptable plan,” the CM stated.

The idea of leveraging Wipro’s campus road network was first floated during an official meeting on September 19, where authorities discussed possible short-term traffic relief measures. It was then suggested that the Chief Minister personally approach Premji to formalize the request. Siddaramaiah acted promptly and dispatched the letter on the same day, underlining the urgency of tackling Bengaluru’s mounting traffic problems.

The ORR stretch between Silk Board and KR Puram has long been a bottleneck, carrying the bulk of daily office commuters to and from major IT campuses. Despite several infrastructural projects under construction—including metro extensions and flyover works—commuters continue to face hours-long delays.

Officials believe that opening up private campuses for regulated traffic flow, even temporarily, could provide much-needed respite until larger projects are completed.

However, the move will depend on Wipro’s willingness and the ability of both parties to strike a balance between corporate security and public convenience.