Renaming of Ramanagara as Bengaluru South driven by land mafia interests, says Union Minister Karandlaje

Sullia: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Karnataka government, alleging that the decision to rename Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South is part of a “land mafia-driven political conspiracy” to appropriate farmlands around the state capital.

Speaking in Sullia, the BJP leader alleged that the move is designed to benefit real estate interests. “The name change is not for administrative convenience or urban planning. It’s meant to take advantage of Bengaluru’s brand to push land prices up and forcibly convert farmland into layouts for builders and developers,” she said.

Karandlaje accused the government of sidelining farmers’ interests and warned of a larger conspiracy to “grab and redistribute” land under the guise of urban expansion.

The Union Minister also criticised the Congress government’s alleged decision to shut down Jan Aushadhi centres within hospital premises, claiming that such actions serve the interests of private pharmaceutical companies.

“These centres provide affordable medicines—medications costing ₹1,000 in the market are available for just ₹100. Not only patients, but their families and even residents from nearby villages benefit. Why close them unless there’s pressure from the pharma lobby?” she asked.

Established under a Central Government initiative, over 15,000 Jan Aushadhi outlets operate nationwide, with a further 10,000 planned. Karandlaje warned that the closure of such centres would disproportionately affect the rural poor and urged the public to resist the move.

“The people of Karnataka must rise against this dual conspiracy—the erosion of rural land rights and the attack on affordable healthcare,” she declared.