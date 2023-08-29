Renowned Music Director Hamsalekha to Inaugurate Mysuru Dasara 2023

Mysuru: The state chief minister Siddaramaiah has announced that the noted music director and lyricist, Hamsalekha, will inaugurate the grand Mysuru Dasara on 15 October next.. The news was met with excitement and anticipation, prompting Hamsalekha to hold a press conference where he shared his thoughts on a multitude of subjects ranging from the upcoming Dasara festivities, the legacy of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, and the Kannada language.

Expressing his gratitude for being chosen as the inaugurator, Hamsalekha conveyed, "Dasara is a grand celebration, and I am humbled to be selected as the one to inaugurate it. My family and I are overjoyed by this recognition." Reflecting on the historical significance of the region, he highlighted the visionary contributions of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, who had introduced the concept of a People's Representative Assembly even before the constitution was established. Hamsalekha praised Wadiyar's foresight in ensuring representation for rural agriculturists and laborers, terming it a guiding light for India.

"The dream of speaking at the level of a Maharaja has now been realized, not just for me, but for all Kannada cinema writers. I am going to light a lamp on their behalf," Hamsalekha passionately stated. With the festival's theme resonating in his mind, Hamsalekha musically coined the phrase " encapsulating the essence of unity in diversity. "Kannada is our identity; it should be respected, nurtured, and preserved. It's the language that upholds our freedom," he emphasized, drawing parallels between linguistic identity and constitutional freedom.

Hamsalekha's optimism extended towards the broader mission of unity through the Kannada language, noting that Kannada should be the common thread binding the people of various ideologies and parties. He viewed this linguistic unity as a pathway to harmony and prosperity. Hamsalekha pledged to honor the vision of the Chief Minister by accepting the role of inaugurating the festival. "This occasion should inspire the survival and growth of Kannada and serve as a beacon of peace for the world," he concluded.