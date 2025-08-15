Live
Renukaswamy’s father welcomes SC decision to cancel bail for Darshan
Kashinathayya strongly refuted speculation on social media that the family had accepted money from Darshan’s side
Chitradurga: In a major development in the Renukaswamy murder case, the Supreme Court has cancelled the bail granted to actor Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and five other accused. Soon after the verdict, Renukaswamy’s father, Kashinathayya, expressed his satisfaction with the decision and appealed to the public not to spread false rumours.
Speaking to the media, Kashinathayya strongly refuted speculation on social media that the family had accepted money from Darshan’s side. “There are so many posts on Facebook claiming we received crores of rupees. These are all baseless lies. We have never asked anyone for money, and no one has offered us money. We have no contact with Darshan,” he clarified.
He urged social media users to post only verified facts instead of rumours that mislead the public. “They say 10 crores, 20 crores—this is all false. We have not taken even 10 paise. Such false reports damage the honour of our family. Please stop spreading lies,” he appealed.
Calling Facebook “Fakebook,” Kashinathayya said such misinformation hurts the family emotionally and creates wrong impressions among people. “I fold my hands and request everyone do not spread rumours. Darshan’s fans should speak only the truth about others,” he added.
Commenting on the court proceedings, he recalled feeling anxious when the High Court initially granted bail to Darshan.
“We were worried then, but the government took the right step by appealing in the Supreme Court. Now that the bail has been cancelled, it is clear that no criminal can escape justice. The Supreme Court has set an example for everyone,” he said.