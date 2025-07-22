Restoration of 11 flood-hit schools okayed under Samagra Shiksha scheme

Mangaluru: The Union government has approved the restoration of 11 schools in Dakshina Kannada district that were damaged by natural calamities, under the Samagra Shiksha scheme for the academic years 2023–24 and 2024–25. This was confirmed by Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary in a written reply to an unstarred question raised by MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta in the LokSabha.

The minister stated that schools damaged by extreme weather events are prioritised for repair based on recommendations from the respective state governments. As per data available on the PRABANDH portal, 11 schools in Dakshina Kannada have been sanctioned for major repairs under the scheme in the past two years.

He added that the Centre’s Samagra Shiksha scheme enables states to address the repair and infrastructure requirements of schools affected by natural disasters, facilitating financial support for such activities.In coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Union Ministry of Education has issued separate guidelines and advisories to urgently restore infrastructure and services in flood-affected schools. In addition, under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), the Centre has initiated repair works for 240 school buildings in Dakshina Kannada for 2024–25. The state government has taken up repair works for another 312 schools under its own funding.

During the Monsoon Session that began on Monday, MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta raised concerns over the extensive damage to over 290 government schools in Dakshina Kannada due to torrential rains and sought immediate central assistance for restoration.

Welcoming the approval for the restoration of the first 11 schools under the central scheme, Chowta said efforts will continue to secure additional funding from the Union government to repair all schools affected by the heavy rains in the coastal district. He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that students in disaster-hit regions of Dakshina Kannadahave access to safe and functional school infrastructure at the earliest.