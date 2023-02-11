Revenue Minister removed as Mandya district in charge: CM

Bengaluru/ Mandya: Chief minister Basavaraja Bommai informed said that revenue minister R Ashok has been relieved from charge of Mandya district . Speaking to mediapersons on Friday he said followed by request from minister Ashok that he already have many responsibilities and facing lack of time to look after Mandya in charge he was relieved.

State Revenue Minister R Ashok had earlier written a letter to the CM and said that he could not give much time to Mandya District as he has much responsibilities and work pressure at present. In a letter sent to BasavarajaBommai Ashok said that owing to more responsibilities , he requested him to be relieved from the post of in charge minister of Mandya district..

In the letter toBommai , minister Ashok had mentioned that 'I have been appointed to hoist the flag at Mandya District headquarters on the Republic Day and on the same occasion I have also been appointed as In-charge Minister. When you assumed office as Chief Minister, I requested you not to give me charge of any district. However, I am thankful that they have trusted me to hoist the flag at the Mandya district headquarters on Republic Day and appointed them as the in-charge minister of Mandya district. But now there is a lack of time to manage the responsibility of in charge hence please relieve me from the position of in charge minister'.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently has converted theundocumented Lambani community colonies in Kalaburagi, Yadagiri, Raichur, Bidar and Vijayapur districts into revenue villages and distributed the title deeds to more than 53,000 beneficiaries and it is planned to organise a similar program in Davangere district in the next 30 days.

Preliminary preparations are being made to regularise the houses illegally constructed by the poor on government land under 94C and 94CC and distribute title deeds to around 10,000 beneficiaries belonging to Bangalore City District, Bangalore Rural District, Kolar, Ramnagara and Chikkaballapura Districts also.

The programme '' Deputy Commissioners walk towards village '' launched by BJP government became one of the popular programmes in the state. The party legislators are pressuring me to stay in their constituency, and I have to stay in the village in at least 2-3 districts. In addition to this, I have been appointed as the chairman of the committee in charge of setting up the statues ofJagajyotiBasaveshwara and NadaprabhuKempegowda in the eastern area of the outer premises of the VidhanaSoudha. This work has to be completed within 30 days and should be inaugurated . ­'Apart from this government appointed me as president of 14 Bengaluru international film festival to be conducted from March 23 to March 30 next . All these are important popular programmes of the government and I have to devote more time to ensure justice to the last person of society.. Due to the above responsibilities, it is not possible to give more time as Mandya district in charge. In the background of all these responsibilities, I request that I be relieved from the responsibility of Minister in-charge of Mandya district' reads the letter. In his letter Ashok also thanked thousands of party workers who greeted him through organising bike rally during his visit to Mandya district.