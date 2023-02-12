Revival of ropeway project proposal at Chamundibetta shocks greens

Mysuru: The Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's written answer at Rajya Sabha that a pre-feasibility study has been conducted for the ropeway project at Chamundibetta in Mysuru has shocked hundreds of environmentalists in cultural city.

In his response Nitin Gadkari said that the state government has submitted proposal of ropeway which has startled nature lovers as they thought the ropeway project had been abandoned. The project, which had caused a lot of opposition, has come to the fore once again, and the ropeway project continues to haunt 'Betta', causing concern among the discerning.

As soon as the project was proposed in the budget for 2022-23, there was widespread opposition from environment lovers and social organizations which resulted in formation of Save Chamundi Betta Samithi. The . wildlife experts, legislators, environmentalists, engineers, lawyers, politicians, writers and many others joined hands. The experts had also opened up in detail on what kind of disasters would happen if the ropeway came up in the hill.

Over 70,000 signatures were collected online and physically from more than 50,000 people in different parts of the city against the project. Efforts were also made to convince that many tourists are visiting the hills even without the ropeway. "Mysuru's natural beauty Chamundi hill is in trouble and action should be taken to preserve it" environmental activist Bhami V. Shenai also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the background of all this, strong opposition to the project was also expressed in the meeting called at the Deputy Commissioner's office on July 6 , 2022 under the chairmanship of district in-charge minister ST Somasekhar. Spread over about 1,673 acres, the hill should be maintained as a centre of devotion. There was a clear opinion that there is no need for a 'rope way' project.

Mysuru Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and Chamundeshwari constituency MLA GT Deve Gowda, also expressed their opposition to the ropeway project. People come to the hill for devotion and not for tourism. It should be maintained as a center of devotion and religious devotion. There are many places to develop tourism activity. It is not like other hills. Pratap said that it is very sensitive. The district minister Somashekar said that a letter will be written to the government with this opinion also and the project will be abandoned.

However, the Union Minister's statement about project has raised the question of whether the scheme is still alive. There are questions like whether the decision of the meeting held under the chairmanship of the district minister was not conveyed to the state and the central government, and if so, the meeting was held by the minister as a strategy of eye wash

The Union Minister's statement has shocked us. anxiety has also arisen. The Chamundi Hill Save Committee will hold a meeting soon to convince the government that there is opposition to the project," Parashurame Gowda, founder member of the Environment and Chamundi Hill Save Committee, told reporters. Retired major general S G Vombatkere told that government should change its tourism policy regarding Chamandi hill. Emphasis should be placed on religious tourism, not on commercial and profit oriented purposes.

Chamarajanagara MP V Srinivas Prasad said that if the ropeway construction work is carried out, there is a possibility of loosening of the land and damage to the environment of the hill, so the project should be abandoned. It makes sense that environmentalists are opposing the plan. It is not right for the government to follow the blind strategy. The ropeway project will not be allowed for any reason. I will propose cancellation in appropriate forum he added.