Ricky Kej claims harassment by Lenskart

Bengaluru: Ricky Kej, a well-known musician and three-time Grammy Award winner from Bengaluru, alleged on Monday that Lenskart had harassed him by calling him repeatedly and threatening legal action. "Dear @Lenskart_com @peyushbansal.. again, I have respect for your brand, but the constant HARASSMENT HAS TO STOP. I asked multiple times to be removed from your telemarketing database. It was promised… but I still keep getting calls. Would legal action help?" he posted on Twitter. "It's like I have been cursed for placing an order with you. Looks like the only way this will stop is if either I change my phone number, or if @Lenskart_com shuts down," he further tweeted.

"If there is such desperation to retain customers, where you will go to any unethical lengths, then maybe stop at text messages. Why these phone calls?? So intrusive!" he added.

In response to the allegations, the retail business gave the musician a guarantee that the problem would be resolved. "Hi Ricky, repetitive calls are annoying, and we completely understand that. We apologize that the same concern occurred again. Please be apprised that the concern has been highlighted to our respective team to ensure that it is resolved for you," a representative from the business wrote.

Similar to this, Kej made headlines last year when he revealed that his Grammy award had been held up in Bengaluru's customs office for more than two months. The renowned music composer was finally able to reconcile with his medal thanks to a tweet.