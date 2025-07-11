Rising heart attacks in Hassan: Obesity, alcohol and lifestyle cited as key factors

Bengaluru: With concerns mounting over a spate of heart attack cases in Hassan district, a technical committee has submitted a detailed study report to Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. The report, which was handed over after an in-depth analysis of recent deaths, attributes the alarming trend mainly to diabetes, alcohol consumption and family health history.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting with the committee members, Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “The technical committee’s study on the 24 deaths reported in May and June shows that four deaths were not due to cardiac arrest. Among the remaining 20, 10 people died due to heart-related complications while the other 10 died specifically of heart attacks. Worryingly, 15 of these 20 victims were below the age of 45.”

The report comes amid growing public anxiety that heart attacks are on the rise in Hassan. The minister clarified that while 24 people died due to heart attacks in 2024, this year’s toll so far stands at 20, which does not indicate a surge but highlights a worrying trend of younger people falling victim.

“Post-mortem reports confirm that excessive obesity was a major factor behind heart attacks among young victims,” he said.

The minister highlighted that auto and cab drivers are more prone to heart-related health risks due to lifestyle factors. “We will focus on screening auto and cab drivers separately. Discussions will be held with driver associations to organise health check-ups and ECG screenings,” he added.

He also noted that a majority of the deceased had a history of smoking and alcohol consumption. To improve early detection and care, ECG facilities will be made available at community health centres, and special screening for children will be initiated based on expert advice. Clearing doubts circulating in parts of the district, Minister Gundu Rao said, “There is no link between these heart attacks and Covid or Covid vaccination. Experts have confirmed this.”

The health department is also considering expanding the ‘Hridaya Jyoti’ scheme to reach more people, while training in CPR will be organised to help respond to cardiac emergencies effectively.

The minister emphasised that experts have strongly recommended better preventive measures, including lifestyle counselling, regular screening, and wider awareness campaigns to address the growing health risk in

the district.