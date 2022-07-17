Road Made Up With 3,000 kg Of Recycled Plastic In Bengaluru Is Open To Use

Bengaluru residents may now boast that they live on what may be the city's first road made completely of recycled plastic. This should encourage the construction of further roadways of this type in Bengaluru and throughout India as we fight the harm that plastics do to the environment.



The new road, which links Bellandur's Outer Ring Road to the RMZ Ecospace, is thought to be Bengaluru's first to be entirely constructed of recycled plastic.

Additionally, it should ease traffic, especially during rush hours. With assistance from businesses situated around the Outer Ring Road, the city's civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, and social enterprise PotHoleRaja collaborated to construct the entirely plastic road.

In accordance with a video posted by PotHoleRaja on Twitter, this road, which would cut travel times for those who work along the ORR IT belt by 30 minutes, was built using up to 3,000 kg of plastic debris. Office workers and those travelling from Bellandur to Marathahalli can now use this route to make a U turn and get to RMZ Ecospace.

Meanwhile, PotHoleRaja posted a picture of the road that was still being built two weeks ago, and a video of the road's construction last month.