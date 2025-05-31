Rockstar Rohit Unveils First Look of Intriguing Thriller "Kurudu Kanchana"

Bengaluru: The highly anticipated Kannada thriller Kurudu Kanchana has taken its first big step toward release with the unveiling of its first look by celebrated actor-director Rockstar Rohit. The unveiling event was met with enthusiasm, with Rohit extending his best wishes to the team for their bold cinematic venture.

Produced by Arun Kumar J and Dr. Shreyas S under the V Talkies banner and co-produced by K S Manjunath Reddy, Kurudu Kanchana is directed by S Pradeep Varma, a name well-known in the music industry who now takes the directorial reins for this gripping thriller.

The film has completed shooting across scenic and urban locations including Bangalore, Kunigal, Chikkamagaluru, Varkala, and Wayanad. With a suspense-driven storyline and a compelling musical score, the film features seven songs composed by H Geetha Kaivara, with lyrics by renowned lyricists V Manohar, Varadaraj Chikkaballapura, and Archana Maravanthe. Director Pradeep Varma has also composed the background music, adding a personal creative touch to the film’s overall experience.

The cinematography has been handled by Praveen Shetty and Gautham Matti, capturing the visual essence of the film’s intense narrative. The film stars Kiran Raj, Amulya Gowda, Sakshi Meghana, Remo (Rekha), Nagendra Urs, and director Pradeep Varma himself in pivotal roles.

With its intriguing title and fresh take on the thriller genre, Kurudu Kanchana promises to be a cinematic experience worth watching. The team is gearing up for its release soon and aims to leave a lasting impression on Kannada audiences.