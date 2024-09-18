Rowdy-sheeter arrested after assault incident

Bengaluru: Notorious criminal Pawan, also known as Kadubu, was arrested on Tuesday morning after a violent incident that shocked the city. Pawan had allegedly stripped and brutally assaulted a man, Nagarjuna, in the Sunkadakatte area near Ullal. The incident came to light after a video of the assault went viral on social media, sparking public outrage.

The video showed Pawan and his associates humiliating and attacking Nagarjuna, reportedly over an old rivalry. The victim, after being beaten and stripped, managed to escape and survive the ordeal. Despite the incident taking place some time ago, Nagarjuna only filed a complaint recently, prompting police action.

Pawan, who has a long history of criminal activities, including murder and dacoity, had been evading authorities for several days. The Kamakshipalya police, who had registered multiple cases against him, were actively tracking his whereabouts. On Tuesday, they received information that Pawan was hiding in Ullal. Two teams, led by inspectors from the Kamakshipalya and Govindaraj Nagar police stations, were dispatched to apprehend him.

During the arrest attempt, Pawan allegedly resisted and attacked head constable Venkatesh with a knife, injuring him. In response, police inspector Subramanya, acting in self-defence, shot Pawan in the leg to subdue him. Both Pawan and Venkatesh were immediately rushed to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Police sources confirmed Pawan’s involvement in multiple crimes. It is revealed that another individual, Vishwas, had also been assaulted by Pawan and his gang for allegedly providing information to the police about Pawan’s activities. Vishwas had filed a separate complaint, which led to further investigations into Pawan’s criminal network.

Pawan had been on the run following these assaults, and his actions had created fear among local residents. Despite previous complaints from the community, authorities had not acted decisively until the recent viral video pushed them to take stricter measures.