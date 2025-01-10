Rowdy Sheeter Badruddin Arrested in Mangaluru Gun Firing Case

Mangaluru: Mangaluru rural Police have arrested Badruddin, alias Addu (35), a known rowdy sheeter, in connection with a gunfire incident that injured a mosque cleric in the city. The Mangaluru Rural Police made the arrest following an investigation that revealed inconsistencies in the initial reports of the incident.

The shooting occurred on January 6 at a shop in the Second Bazaar area of Vamanjoor, where a bullet struck Safwan, a cleric from the Edurupadavu Mosque. Initially, it was claimed that the firearm discharged accidentally while Safwan was inspecting it. However, further police investigation established that the shot was fired by Badruddin.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal stated, "Our investigation has confirmed that Badruddin was in possession of the weapon when the shot was fired. However, there were attempts to mislead the probe by falsely attributing ownership of the gun to another individual. Safwan’s conflicting statements also raised suspicions of an effort to shield the accused."

Illegal Firearm Procurement Under Investigation

Police have traced the weapon to an illegal transaction. According to officials, a man named Imran procured the firearm from a Kerala-based supplier and handed it over to Badruddin a day before the incident. Authorities are now investigating the source of the firearm and the motive behind providing misleading information to the police.