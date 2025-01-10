Live
- Asha Workers Stage Protest at Jadcherla MLA Camp Office, demanding hike in salary and other employee benefits
- Surprising Health Benefits of Eating Sprouts
- Purandareswari Emphasizes Cultural Education at YN College Diamond Jubilee Celebrations
- Andhra Pradesh Real Estate: Emerging Cities to Invest in 2025
- National Youth Day 2025: Celebrating Youth Empowerment and Swami Vivekananda’s Vision
- Today's Horoscope for January 10, 2025: Unlock the Powerful Daily Insights of Your Zodiac Sign
- Bengal fake passport racket: Role of verification officers under scanner
- SC stays GST show-cause notices to online gaming sector in temporary relief
- Sambhal mosque row: SC stays implementation of notice relating to well
- SS Rajamouli Unveils India’s First Dolby Certified Postproduction Facility for Cinema & Home at Annapurna Studios
Just In
Rowdy Sheeter Badruddin Arrested in Mangaluru Gun Firing Case
Mangaluru: Mangaluru rural Police have arrested Badruddin, alias Addu (35), a known rowdy sheeter, in connection with a gunfire incident that injured...
Mangaluru: Mangaluru rural Police have arrested Badruddin, alias Addu (35), a known rowdy sheeter, in connection with a gunfire incident that injured a mosque cleric in the city. The Mangaluru Rural Police made the arrest following an investigation that revealed inconsistencies in the initial reports of the incident.
The shooting occurred on January 6 at a shop in the Second Bazaar area of Vamanjoor, where a bullet struck Safwan, a cleric from the Edurupadavu Mosque. Initially, it was claimed that the firearm discharged accidentally while Safwan was inspecting it. However, further police investigation established that the shot was fired by Badruddin.
Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal stated, "Our investigation has confirmed that Badruddin was in possession of the weapon when the shot was fired. However, there were attempts to mislead the probe by falsely attributing ownership of the gun to another individual. Safwan’s conflicting statements also raised suspicions of an effort to shield the accused."
Illegal Firearm Procurement Under Investigation
Police have traced the weapon to an illegal transaction. According to officials, a man named Imran procured the firearm from a Kerala-based supplier and handed it over to Badruddin a day before the incident. Authorities are now investigating the source of the firearm and the motive behind providing misleading information to the police.