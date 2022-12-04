Rowdy sheeter mocks at BJP, demands to include him in party

Mysuru: As the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 is approaching, rowdy sheeters politics is on the rise in the state. The inclusion of rowdy sheeters to the BJP is a huge controversy. A real rowdy sheeter in cultural city demanding to include him in to party by holding a board saying 'I am a rowdy, add me to BJP' and attracted everyone's attention on Saturday.

The rowdy sheeter Manju alias Pani Puri Manju stood in front of statue of Gandhi in front of Mysore court, was protesting against BJP for inclusion of rowdy sheeters. Soon after the protest Panipuri Manja has been taken into custody by Krishnaraja station police. The rowdy sheeter Manju, is a resident of Ganesh Nagar, Mysore. He was in jail in 2013 in a case of attempted murder. On the same year, the police had opened a rowdy sheet on Manju. Recently Udayagiri police have opened a rowdy sheeter on Manju and he has been handed over to Udayagiri police for further questioning.

For the past few days, the notorious rowdy sheeter Silent Sunila, Wilson Gordon Naga, Bethnagare Shankar were identified with the BJP leaders. Also, Mandya's rowdy sheeter fighter Ravi joined the BJP. Due to this, rowdy sheeters have become more and more popular in state politics. Now Manju alias Panipuri Manju has protested characteristically near the Gandhi statue in front of the Mysore court..