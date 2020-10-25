Rs 100 crore for Rani Channamma varsity

Belagavi: The government of Karnataka has decided to build the new campus of Rani Channamma University at Hirebagewadi, said Deputy Chief Minister C.N.Ashwatha Narayan, who is also the Minister of Higher Education. He also said that an amount of Rs100 crore would be provided for this purpose in the first phase.

He was speaking to reporters after inspecting the land sanctioned for building the university campus on Saturday.

It was a long-standing demand to build the own campus for the development of the university. The land is sanctioned in consideration of this demand. It is difficult to get the land nearby the city.

It should not become an issue of ego to decide the place, he said. The multi village drinking water project will not be canceled because of this decision. There is scope to make alternative arrangements for carrying out this project also, he said.