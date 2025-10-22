Rs 4,000 cr DPR for 500-km white-topping roads in city: Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced that the government is preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for white-topping 500 km of city roads at a cost of ₹4,000 crore. “Bengaluru has 1,650 km of major roads, and white-topping work is underway on 104 km. White-topped roads have a lifespan of 25–30 years,” he said after inaugurating white-topping and comprehensive road development works in the Gandhinagar constituency.

DCM Shivakumar said 148 km of white-topping works are currently in progress, covering 83 roads at a cost of ₹1,800 crore, and 182 roads stretching 350 km are being black-topped for ₹695 crore. The Chief Minister has also approved ₹1,100 crore for 550 km of new asphalting works, he added.He further revealed that the cabinet has cleared a 117- km Bengaluru Business Corridor, and the government will provide triple compensation, TDR or FAR to farmers despite legal limitations. “No previous government had the courage to take such a farmer-friendly decision,” he stated.

DCM Shivakumar criticized the Centre, saying, “When the Prime Minister visited for the Metro Yellow Line inauguration, I requested ₹1.5 lakh crore for Bengaluru’s development projects. The city contributes heavily in taxes, next only to Mumbai. But there has been no response so far.” He lashed out at Bengaluru’s BJP MPs: “If even one MP had brought ₹10 for the state, I would bow my head in respect. Their contribution to Karnataka is zero.” He noted that under former PM Manmohan Singh, the JNNURM scheme provided ample funds, unlike the current situation.

On infrastructure, the DCM said the government is planning 113 km of elevated corridors and 40 km of tunnel roads in the first phase. He also mentioned that over 10,000 potholes have been repaired across the city and lauded the Congress government for giving citizens the power to directly report civic issues. Highlighting the government’s reforms, Shivakumar said, “We are building a new Bengaluru inspired by Nadaprabhu Kempegowda’s vision. The decisions we take today will be remembered for the next 10 years.”

He also announced that the city will be divided into five municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to bring governance closer to citizens. “Bengaluru doesn’t belong to D K Shivakumar — it belongs to its people,” he asserted.

Referring to land ownership rights, he said, “Providing land documents to citizens will be our sixth guarantee. Under the leadership of Ministers Krishna Byre Gowda and Priyank Kharge, we are issuing title deeds to residents in tandas and villages. The central government has even appreciated our model for being a national example.”