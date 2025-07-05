Rs 48 crore boost to maternal and child healthcare in rural Karnataka

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, on Friday announced its collaboration with Prashanthi Balamandira Trust, a UN-recognized organization that provides education, healthcare, nutrition, and community service free of charge in Karnataka.

This collaboration will support the Sri Sathya Sai Sarla Memorial Hospi-tal, a multi-specialty teaching hospital under the auspices of Sri Madhusudan Sai In-stitute of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSIMSR), to provide free medical care to underprivileged women and infants and children, enhancing access to quality ma-ternal and child healthcare in rural Karnataka.

Through this collaboration, the Infosys Foundation has pledged a grant of over INR 48 crore to augment healthcare infrastructure and facilities in maternal and childcare services.

This includes advanced medical equipment for obstetrics and gynecology, as well as to enhance medical facilities of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), Intensive Care Unit (ICU), diagnostic radiology, and Operation Theatre (OT). A portion of the grant will also cover operational costs.

This initiative is expected to benefit over 8,000 deserving individuals annually by en-suring timely medical interventions and specialized care, absolutely free of charge.

The Sri Sathya Sai Sarla Memorial Hospital will offer services including comprehen-sive maternity care, pediatric care, gynecological procedures, pediatric cardiac cathe-terization interventions, and pediatric cardiac surgeries. By improving access to these essential and critical services to the underserved communities, this collaboration aims to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates in the region.

The Founder SMSIMSR and Trustee Prashanthi Balamandira Trust, Sri Madhusudan Sai said, “This benevolent collaboration with the esteemed Infosys Foundation has allowed us to strengthen critical mother and child health services at Sri Sathya Sai Sarla Memorial Hospital ensuring that even the most vulnerable and underprivileged receive the care they deserve.

Also, the hospital being a teaching institution, the add-ed equipment will enable training and upskilling the doctors, both undergraduate and postgraduate, and also nursing and allied healthcare trainees, in turn contributing to capacity building in healthcare services.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Infosys Foundation for their unwavering support and commitment to this noble cause, which will touch thousands of lives every year, empower families, and foster healthier com-munities.”

The Trustee, Infosys Foundation, Sunil Kumar Dhareshwar said, “Our collaboration with Prashanthi Balamandira Trust underscores Infosys Foundation’s steadfast com-mitment to bridging healthcare disparities and ensuring equitable access to critical medical services for underserved communities.

Through our support for Sri Sathya Sai Sarla Memorial Hospital, we aim to provide free, specialized care for women and children and provide long-term, high-quality healthcare to marginalized

sections of society.”