Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia announced to Manguluru landslide victims

Karnataka: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of a youngster and a child who died due to a landslide at Gurupura in Mangaluru around 12.30 p.m. on Sunday. 17-year-old Safwan and 10-year-old Shehla lost their lives due to the disaster happened.

Eight others including the family members of the two children had won the race with death. They have been relocated to a school nearby. Residents of 14 houses near the landslide were also kept safe at the school.

According to the official report, residences will also be given for people who lost houses at Bodanthilla, Dakshina Kannada.

The State Disaster Management authority said that 57 people and 262 animals lost their lives in flood, rainfall and lightning-related accidents in Karnataka from April 1, 2020 to July 5, 2020.