Rs 54 crore collected as traffic discount scheme nears end

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government’s special discount scheme on traffic violation fines will end on September 12. With only three days left, motorists are urged to settle their pending dues at the earliest to avail the benefit.

The scheme, which began on August 23, has already generated ₹54.3 crore in collections across Bengaluru as of September 8. However, a large number of motorists are yet to clear their dues, traffic police officials said, appealing to them to take advantage of the scheme.

The 50% discount applies only to cases registered before February 11, 2023. Offences include signal jumping, crossing zebra lines, riding without a helmet, improper number plates, parking in no-parking zones, and similar violations.

The initiative is particularly aimed at long-pending cases where motorists have not paid fines for years. For cases registered after February 12, 2023, a similar discount scheme may be considered next year, according to officials.

Between August 23 and September 8, fines were paid for 19,36,556 pending cases in Bengaluru, reflecting strong public response.

Payments can be made through the Bengaluru Traffic Police website, Karnataka One and Bengaluru One centers, the Paytm app, or directly at the nearest traffic police station by providing the vehicle number and obtaining a receipt.

Authorities have warned that after September 12, vehicles with unpaid fines may be seized by the police or transport department. In such cases, owners will have to pay the full fine amount and approach the court to reclaim their vehicles. Traffic police have urged citizens to make use of the discount window before it closes.