RSS Ban Demand Sparks Political Poster War in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi, A fresh political controversy has erupted in Kalaburagi following Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge’s letter demanding a ban on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in government-aided schools and public spaces. The move has drawn sharp criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, who have launched a poster campaign across the city in retaliation.

BJP workers and leaders were seen pasting posters at prominent locations including Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Circle, with slogans reading: “Those who love India also love the RSS.” The posters, which have appeared in multiple areas, are being positioned as a counter to what BJP calls an “unwarranted and provocative” stance by the minister.

Speaking to reporters, BJP leaders stated, “Even during the Nehru and Indira Gandhi eras, no one could suppress the RSS. Yet Priyank Kharge has made arrogant statements against the organization. In response, youth and patriots have united to express solidarity with the RSS through this poster campaign.”

The BJP has accused Kharge of targeting a nationalist organization that has contributed to social service and nation-building. They argue that the RSS has long been part of India’s cultural and civic landscape, and any attempt to restrict its activities is politically motivated.

The posters have sparked debate among citizens, with some supporting the BJP’s stance and others questioning the appropriateness of RSS activities in educational institutions. Meanwhile, supporters of Priyank Kharge maintain that his letter reflects concerns about ideological influence in secular spaces meant for inclusive education.