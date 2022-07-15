RSS-BJP leaders meet to strategise for upcoming Assembly polls

Bengaluru: The meeting of the RSS and BJP leaders to discuss strategy for the state Assembly elections in 2023 was underway at a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Friday.

State BJP in-charge Arun Singh, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM's B.S. Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar, D.V. Sadananada Gowda, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP National General Secretary B.L. Santhosh and prominent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders from the state are taking part in the meeting.

According to the party insiders, the meeting will discuss launching of important projects and the Hindutva agenda in the state which would enable the BJP to attain power. The Assembly elections will be held in less than 10 months from now. The meeting will discuss the achievements of the state government, setback in textbook revision process, and comments of the Karnataka High Court on appointments of tainted officers thereby denting the image of the party, sources said.

The evaluation of performance of ministers will also be undertaken in the meeting and clear cut pointers will be given for the ruling BJP to act in the short period of time before elections. The allegations of royal treatment to the accused killers of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha and Hindu organisations' criticism of the ruling BJP will also be discussed at length, insiders explain.

The entry to the meeting is restricted to invitees only. The gunmen and personal staff of any invitee, including CM Bommai have been asked to wait outside. Mediapersons are also not allowed inside the meeting.