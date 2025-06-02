RSS Leader Booked for ‘Inflammatory Speech’ as BJP Alleges Crackdown on Hindu Voices in Coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru/Udupi: A case has been registered against senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary Dr. Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat for allegedly delivering an inflammatory speech in Dakshina Kannada district, a move that has triggered sharp political reactions and accusations of targeted action against Hindu activists in Karnataka's coastal belt.

According to Bantwal Rural Police, the incident occurred on May 12, during a condolence meeting held at Madwa Palace Convention Hall in Kavalapadur village. The gathering was organised in memory of a youth recently killed in Mangaluru city limits. Police said Dr. Bhat addressed a crowd of around 500 people, allegedly making remarks that could disturb public peace and foster communal enmity.

A case was registered on June 2 under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the equivalent of promoting enmity between groups under the Indian Penal Code. Police have indicated that further legal action is under consideration.

BJP Alleges Political Vendetta

The case against Dr. Bhat comes amid a spate of administrative actions in the region that have drawn fire from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has accused the Congress-led state government of selectively targeting Sangh Parivar leaders and Hindu activists.

Former Dakshina Kannada MP and senior BJP leader Nalin Kumar Kateel called the FIR against Dr. Bhat “a blatant misuse of police machinery” to suppress dissenting Hindu voices. “This is not just about Prabhakar Bhat. From Suhas Shetty’s condolence meet to externment notices for others, this government is systematically silencing those who speak for Hindus,” he said.

He also drew parallels with previous incidents, including the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, and criticised the state for allegedly failing to address violence against Hindu activists.

Externment Notice to Arun Puthila

In a separate but related development, Hindutva leader Arun Kumar Puthila from Puttur has been served an externment hearing notice by the Assistant Commissioner of the Puttur subdivision. Authorities are reportedly considering relocating him from Dakshina Kannada to Shahabad in Kalaburagi district.

The hearing is scheduled for June 6, and officials have warned that failure to appear will result in a unilateral decision. The move, officials say, is part of broader efforts to curb individuals deemed disruptive to public order.

BJP MLAs React Sharply

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna condemned the police actions as “intimidation tactics,” claiming officers had been visiting homes of Hindu activists at night and taking GPS-tagged photographs. “They are being treated like criminals, while drug trafficking, illegal cattle transport, and forced conversions are going unchecked,” he alleged.

Karkala MLA and former minister V Sunil Kumar echoed these concerns, accusing the government of selectively applying hate speech laws. “Leaders who express community concerns are being punished, while real instigators walk free. This selective enforcement will only worsen communal tensions,” he said.

Congress Faces Allegations of Appeasement

The BJP leaders have alleged that the state’s approach is rooted in appeasement politics, intended to consolidate minority vote banks ahead of elections, at the cost of peace and communal balance in the coastal region.

Sunil Kumar also responded sharply to recent remarks attributed to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, suggesting that voters in Dakshina Kannada are less reliant on Congress welfare guarantees. “The people here are self-reliant and contribute significantly to the state's tax revenues. They deserve respect, not patronising statements,” he said.

No Response from Congress

As of Monday evening, there was no official response from the Karnataka Home Department or Congress leaders regarding the FIR or externment notice. Police officials have maintained that their actions are based on procedural law and concern for public order. (eom)