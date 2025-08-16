RSS most divisive organisation: CM criticises Modi

Live
Highlights
Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appreciating the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and dubbed it as the “most divisive organisation”.Taking to social media X on Friday, Siddaramaiah stated, “On his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) the world’s biggest NGO.
Let’s be clear: it is not an NGO; it is the world’s biggest for-political profit, for-hate, and most divisive organisation - unregistered, non-tax-paying, and conspiring to pit Indians against each other.”
