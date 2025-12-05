Rukmini Vasanth gifts mechanical elephant to Shree Ujjaini Peetha

Renowned actor and SIIMA Award winner Rukmini Vasanth, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA India) and Compassionate Unlimited Plus Action (CUPA) have donated a life-size mechanical elephant, Mahanandi, to Karnataka’s Srimad Ujjaini Jagadguru Saddharma Simhasana Mahasamsthana Peetha, also known as Ujjaini Peetha, at Kottur in recognition of the temple’s decision to never own or hire live elephants.

Member of Parliament Bellary, E Tukaram; Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Shikaripura, B Y Vijendra; MLA Ron, Gurupadagouda Patil; MLA Kudligi, Dr NT Srinivas; MLA Gangavathi, G Janardhan Reddy; MLA Bilgi, JT Patil; Sri Sri Sri 1008 Jagadguru Veerasimhasana Dr. Prasannarenuka Veera someshwara Rajdeshikendra Shivacharya Bhagwatpada Mahaswamiji, Sri Sri Sri 1008 Jagadguru Siddhalinga Rajadeshikendra Shivacharya Bhagavatpada Mahaswamiji along with other dignitaries and Matha devotees, attended the unveiling ceremony of Mahanandi, which will be used to conduct ceremonies at the Matha safely and cruelty-free, helping real elephants stay with their families in the jungle. The inauguration ceremony was followed by a procession.

“I feel immense joy to present Mahanandi to the revered Ujjaini Peetha with PETA India and CUPA. Mechanical elephant Mahanandi exists to allow devotion to be expressed with respect for peace in animals’ lives,” said Rukmini Vansanth. “I envision a future in which elephants roam freely with their families in forests and where rituals, ceremonies, and festivals are conducted safely, without the risk of elephant attack.” Celebrating the visionary initiative by PETA India and CUPA to equip temples in Karnataka with mechanical elephants, the Chief Swamiji of Ujjaini Peetha, Sri Sri Sri 1008 Jagadguru Siddhalinga Rajadeshikendra Shivacharya Bhagavatpada Mahaswamiji said

“We are overjoyed to welcome Mahanandi, our temple’s new mechanical elephant, who allows us to carry forward our sacred rituals in a way that is not only safe for devotees but also rooted in kindness. This step marks a beautiful union of devotion and compassion, where no animal suffers for our worship.” Swamiji added, “I sincerely encourage other temples to walk this path of compassion and tradition by adopting mechanical elephants.”

MLA Shikaripura, B Y Vijendra said, “I am very happy to welcome Mahanandi at the revered Ujjaini Peetha. It is a landmark moment that beautifully blends devotion with compassion. I congratulate the Peetha, PETA India, and CUPA for leading by example and showing the nation that our rituals can remain timeless with such beautiful mechanical elephant.”

MLA Ron, Gurupadagouda Patil said, “This mechanical elephant is a very good example of how technological innovation enables us to preserve our deep cultural traditions and heritage. I am happy that Ujjaini Peetha will use this mechanical elephant which will ensure that devotees can participate in festivals in a safe environment. It is a very good way to promote kindness to our children. I congratulate PETA India and CUPA for this initiative.”

“We at PETA India are deeply moved and grateful for the overwhelming response to the mechanical elephants we’ve gifted. Each one embraced by temples is a symbol of kindness and respect for animals,” said PETA India’s Vice President of Celebrity and Public Relations Sachin Bangera.

“As more and more temples come forward with open hearts to welcome these lifelike elephants, together we are creating a future where no real elephant endures chains and suffering.”