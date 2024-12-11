S M Krishna was a father figure to me: D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Mourning the demise of veteran leader and former Chief Minister S M Krishna, Depu-ty Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that he was like a father figure to him. “S M Krishna was like my father. His guidance and advice are evident in my life. He is the architect of Nava Karnataka,” said an emotional DCM speaking to reporters at Bengaluru airport and his Sadashivanagar residence.

“Kengal Hanumanthaiah built Vidhana Soudha and S M Krishna built Vikasa Soudha. Bengaluru International Airport and Metro train are his contributions. His last budget was 26,000 crores but it has reached 3.83 lakh crore today. His contribution to the state economy is invaluable,” he said.

“He built Vikasa Soudha for the development of the state and built Udyoga Bhavan to help generate employment in the state. He set up the Karnataka Beverages Corpora-tion and helped the state exchequer. He offered to resign for the sake of Cauvery. On-ly we know the efforts that he put in during Rajkumar’s kidnap by Veerappan,” he re-called.

“Mid-day meals, Sthree Shakthi, Yashashwini, Bhoomi app are some of his other con-tributions. He contribution to making Bengaluru the IT Capital is immense. His contri-bution in building Bengaluru as a major brand in the world is visible today with its growth,” he said.

“He is my relative and my political guide. He has left behind a legacy and we need to carry it forward. I will walk in his footsteps. He was a visionary and it would take hours to talk about him,” he said.

“The final rites will be performed at his native Somanahalli in Madduru taluk with full state honours. His mortal remains will be on display in Somanahalli on Tuesday. The government has declared a holiday tomorrow and a 3-day mourning will be observed. The public can pay homage to him at his residence in Sadashivanagar until 8 am on Wednesday. The mortal remains would then be shifted to Somanahalli near Maddur and will be on display till 3 pm,” he announced.

“We have organised an event at Bharat Jodo Bhavan of the KPCC office at 5 pm to pay homage. All party events and the Legislature party meeting have been post-poned. Mandya district in-charge and Minister Chaluvaraya Swamy and I are going to Maddur to make arrangements for the final rites,” he said.