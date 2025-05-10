Sanchari Cauvery scheme to counter tanker mafia: DKS

Bengaluru; Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that the government has introduced ‘Sanchari Cauvery’ to counter water tanker mafia and provide drinking water to the public at a reasonable price. Speaking at an event to flag off ‘Sanchari Cauvery’ scheme at Vidhana Soudha, he said, “The tanker mafia has about 3000 borewells and it is fleecing the customers by charging exorbitant Rs 3,000 per tanker. We have launched the scheme to provide BWSSB water at a very reasonable price to take on the water tanker mafia. A 4000-liter tanker is priced at Rs 660 and 6000-liter tanker at Rs 740.

“Sanchari Cauvery is the first of its kind initiative where Cauvery water will be delivered to the doorstep of citizens in Bengaluru. Yesterday, we laid the foundation stone for a project near Nelamangala to at a cost of Rs 1900 crore to process Vrishabhavathi water and supply it to tanks in Bengaluru rural,” he informed. “Besides this, we are also taking measures to recharge ground water in Bengaluru. We have also decided to charge only Rs 1000 as deposit for new Cauvery water connection for smaller homes. For apartment owners, we have decided to charge 20% initially and provide one year to pay the balance amount,” he added.