Sarvajna’s’tripadis’ are corrective forces in society

Chikkamagaluru: The tripadis (three liners) of 16th century saint-poet and philosopher Sarvajna are not merely literary works but possess the power to correct social distortions, said A.N. Mahesh, Chairman of the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, Government of India. He was speaking after inaugurating the Sarvajna Jayanti celebrations organised at Kuvempu Kalmandir in the city on Friday. Mahesh said Sarvajna had waged a social battle through his writings against class conflicts, caste hierarchies and social discrimination prevalent during his time. In today’s fast-paced world, where people may not find time to read long poems, Sarvajna’s crisp three-line verses remain relevant even in the era of WhatsApp and information technology, he said. Though the name ‘Sarvajna’ means ‘one who knows everything’, the saint-poet exemplified humility by stating that he had learnt a word each from everyone, Mahesh added.

Drawing parallels between Sarvajna and Thiruvalluvar of Tamil Nadu, he said both philosophers transcended linguistic and regional boundaries. Statues of Thiruvalluvar in Bengaluru and Sarvajna in Tamil Nadu symbolise the cultural bond between the two states, he noted. He urged parents to ensure higher education for their children instead of restricting them to hereditary occupations, encouraging them to become engineers, lawyers and civil servants.

MLA H.D. Thammaiah was lauded for his commitment to the development of backward communities. Municipal Council President Sheela Dinesh presided. Lecturer K.C. Nagappa Shetty delivered a talk. Several dignitaries were present.