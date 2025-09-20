SBI robbery breakthrough : Gold packets and cash recovered in Vijayapura case

Vijayapura: Vijayapura police achieved a major breakthrough in the sensational Chaddachan SBI bank robbery case. Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi confirmed that a portion of the looted property, including 136 gold packets weighing 6.54 kg and Rs 1.03 lakh in cash, has been recovered.

The robbery, which took place on September 16, 2025, involved three armed men who stormed into the bank, threatening staff and customers before fleeing with Rs 1.04 crore in cash and 20 kg of gold. Eight special teams were formed to track down the culprits.

According to SP Nimbargi, the accused’s getaway vehicle was traced within hours to Hulajanti village in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, where it had met with an accident.

Locals reported a scuffle with one of the suspects, leading police to recover the abandoned vehicle containing 21 gold packets and Rs 1.03 lakh .”Following this lead, we intensified our combing operation with the help of Solapur police. A naka bandi was enforced across the village to prevent their escape,” Nimbargi said.