School kids plog for fit and clean India

Bengaluru: Orchids International School in association with the Indian Ploggers Army took up an initiative to plog near Lalbagh area on Sunday, with an aim to protect the environment, promote wellness and spread awareness. The event saw participation of more than 50 students along with 20 teachers. It began with a briefing session on sustainability and awareness on no plastic use followed by plogging drive for 45 minutes covering a stretch of 3 kms.

Guided by Nagaraj, Founder of Indian Ploggers Army, students plogged near the surroundings of the rock inside Lalbagh where people usually tend to spend more time and throw dry plastic and bottles. The children were guided, taught the importance of keeping our surroundings clean.

The activity has set a new trend in volunteering. "Unlike clean-up drives, plogging is a unique activity that combines fitness and cleanliness in which participants collect litter while jogging. It is a self-motivating step which not only promotes Swachh Bharat but also Swasth Bharat," said Mangala Koti Singhal, PR head at Orchids.