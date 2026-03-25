Scientists, students converge for 3-day meet on knowledge exchange

Manipal: A vibrant national platform for scientific exchange unfolded at Manipal as the Manipal Institute of Applied Physics (MIAP), a constituent unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), hosted the National Conference on Emerging Trends in Applied Physics (ETAP-2026) from March 16 to 18.

The gathering was organised specifically to celebrate MIAP’s first anniversary and attracted a diverse audience of top scientists, academicians, industry specialists, and researchers nationwide. Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M D Venkatesh, VSM (Retd.), Vice Chancellor of MAHE, chaired the opening session, joined by Chief Guest Prof. Indranil Manna, Vice Chancellor of Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra.

In his remarks, Dr. Venkatesh drew attention to the critical role of applied physics in sparking innovation and tackling practical challenges. Prof. Manna’s keynote focused on Laser Additive Manufacturing, highlighting the expanding importance of modern manufacturing techniques and the pressing need for tighter collaboration across scientific, engineering, and industrial sectors.

Plenary talks by distinguished scientists Prof. Umesh Waghmare, Prof. A. C. Bhasikuttan, Prof. Chandrabhas Narayana, Prof. Amit Agrawal, Prof. Vijayamohanan K. Pillai, and Dr. Nirmal K. Viswanathan set a high standard.

Invited presentations by Dr. Saptarshi Basu, Dr. Rabibrata Mukherjee, Dr. Sangeeta Kale, Dr. Renu John, Dr. Kanchana V., Dr. Bhoje Gowd, and Dr. Soumyadip Sett delved into key topics including quantum materials, nanoscience, photonics, spectroscopy, biomedical diagnostics, energy materials, and thermal management.

Dedicated industry sessions showcased how laboratory research translates into tangible applications. The conference drew more than 250 delegates and featured over 90 poster presentations, creating an ideal environment for students and early-career researchers to display their projects and connect with seasoned professionals, thereby encouraging fruitful academic interactions and potential collaborations.

Expressing contentment with the event’s outcome, Dr. Sajan D. George, Director of MIAP, observed that ETAP-2026 underscores the institute’s strong focus on interdisciplinary work and the real-world relevance of scientific progress.

At the valedictory function, Dr. Narayana Sabhahit, Pro Vice Chancellor (Technology & Science), MAHE, commended the team for putting together a significant scientific meeting. Prof. Vijayamohanan K. Pillai concluded by stressing the importance of continued cooperation and long-term commitment to scientific exploration for driving research breakthroughs.

Dr. Unnikrishnan V. K served as Convener and Dr. Suresh D. Kulkarni as Organising Secretary, supported by the entire Team MIAP. The programme wrapped up with the announcement of Best Poster Awards that recognised the most impressive contributions from the attendees.