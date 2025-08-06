Live
Second complaint in Dharmasthala case handed over to SIT
Mangaluru: A second complaint linked to the alleged illegal burial of a girl in Dharmasthala village has been formally handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), widening the scope of the ongoing probe into suspected procedural lapses and police inaction.
The latest complaint alleges that law enforcement authorities failed to register a case despite credible information and allowed the burial to take place without following the due legal process. The SIT, already investigating the matter based on an earlier complaint, has now taken jurisdiction over the second one as well. Both cases are being investigated under separate crime numbers, with the second complaint registered as Crime No. 200/DPS/2025.
The second complainant, identified as Jayant T, had claimed to be a direct witness to the alleged illegal burial. After initially sharing details with the SIT office in Belthangady, he was instructed to file a formal complaint at the Dharmasthala Police Station, which he subsequently did.
The SIT has initiated inspections in and around Dharmasthala village, including visits to suspected burial sites. Officials are collecting both physical evidence and witness statements as part of a broader investigation that now includes claims of police negligence. The developments have sparked public concern about potential procedural violations and official misconduct. The SIT is expected to conduct forensic tests, site inspections, and detailed witness examinations in the coming weeks to establish the facts and ensure accountability. The case continues to draw attention amid mounting calls for transparency and justice.