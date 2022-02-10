Section 144 imposed for 2 weeks at schools, colleges in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: As the row over hijab escalated at several places in the State, authorities in Bengaluru have imposed Section 144 in the city for the next two weeks. City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has warned that strict action will be taken if people gather in large numbers at educational institutions.

The Bangalore Police Commissioner released an order stating that 'since the possibility of a protest being held in the city cannot be ruled out, it is essential to implement proper security measures to maintain public peace and order'.

As per the order, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) will be imposed around schools, PU and degree colleges in Bengaluru city. The prohibitory order will be in effect for two weeks, from February 9 to February 22.

Gatherings or protests of any type within a 200-metre radius of educational institutions will be banned.

The Bangalore City police commissioner said, "There has been a communication with all schools, colleges and other educational institutions. They have been given strict instructions in this regard. Also have discussed with the local leaders.

A few have also been warned. Anybody clamouring over hijab or saffron stoles will be immediately taken into custody and a strict action taken against them. Currently, the closure of schools and colleges for 3 days has been announced. However, our police personnel will be on patrol. The suspects will be taken into custody."