Following a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was reportedly murdered yesterday at around 9 p.m., security has been increased in and around the Shivamogga area of Karnataka. According to sources, the district has implemented Section 144 as a preventative measure. Furthermore, authorities have ordered that normal classes be suspended for the day in schools and institutions.



Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that he was assassinated by a group of 4-5 teenagers. There is no organisation that I am aware of that is responsible for this crime. Shivamogga's law and order situation is under control. Schools and institutions inside municipal borders have been shuttered for two days as a precaution.

Meanwhile, the Hijab protests in Karnataka began in January of this year, when some students at the Government Girls PU College in the state's Udupi region claimed that they had been denied access to lessons. Some students said they were denied admission to the college because they wore hijab during the rallies. Following this occurrence, students from many colleges wore saffron stoles to Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura. Several colleges in the Udupi district were in a similar condition.