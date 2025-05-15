Security tightened around ISRO’s deep space network station

Ramanagara: Security has been significantly intensified around the Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) facility located near Byalalu, close to Tavarekere in Ramanagara district, amid ongoing regional tensions and heightened national security concerns.

This strategic move comes as a precaution, following reports that Indian intelligence, with support from ISRO’s satellite surveillance, provided critical information on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. To protect ISRO’s vital installations—particularly the IDSN hub in Byalalu—the state police have increased patrols in surrounding villages.

Under directives from the Chief Minister, police teams have begun conducting door-to-door inspections in the villages surrounding the 120-acre IDSN facility. Local residents are being sensitized about the importance of the center and are encouraged to immediately report any suspicious activity to either the police or Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.

Commissioned in 2008, the Byalalu Deep Space Network serves as a critical communications link between ISRO and its deep space missions. Equipped with two large antennas—measuring 18 and 32 meters—the facility is capable of receiving and transmitting radio signals to and from spacecraft across the solar system. These antennas are used to gather invaluable scientific data from space exploration missions.

The facility also hosts the Indian Space Science Data Center (ISSDC), which collects and manages data from various missions. Through advanced technology systems, the center can interface with ISRO’s 21 ground stations across the country.

In addition, ISRO’s Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network (ISTRAC), based in Peenya Industrial Area, coordinates with the Byalalu site to operate and monitor spacecraft. This makes the Byalalu antennas an essential hub for space communication and telemetry.

Outside of the United States, Australia, Spain, and China, India is one of the few countries to possess such a sophisticated deep space communication facility. The 350-ton antennas at Byalalu not only allow for simultaneous communication with multiple satellites but also hold a special place in global space infrastructure for their scale and capabilities.

In 2010, the security of the Byalalu facility was tested when a shootout occurred around 3:20 am involving unidentified individuals who were spotted moving suspiciously near the premises. Security personnel opened fire, preventing a potential breach.

In the wake of renewed military tensions between India and Pakistan, the facility’s security has been further fortified. Authorities have declared that any suspicious movement in the vicinity will be treated as a serious offense. Ramanagara Superintendent of Police Srinivas Gowda confirmed that intensified inspections are ongoing. “Our officers are visiting homes in nearby villages to raise awareness.

Residents have been urged to report any unusual activities immediately. Ensuring the security of this critical infrastructure is of utmost importance,” he stated.