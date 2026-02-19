Seminar held on ‘Drone Technology’

Bengaluru: The ASME Engineering Education Seminar & Workshop on Drone Technology was held at REVA University as part of the Mechanical Engineering Education Summit (MEEd), focusing on bridging the gap between classroom learning and industry-led drone applications. Hosted in Bengaluru, a growing hub for aerospace, manufacturing, and deep-tech innovation, the seminar examined how engineering education must evolve to align with real-world deployment, regulatory requirements, and business-driven use cases in the drone ecosystem.

Organised by ASME Foundation India, the seminar emphasized drone technology as an integrated, multidisciplinary system rather than a standalone technical skill. While access to basic drone assembly has become increasingly widespread, the seminar highlighted the growing demand for professionals who can combine mechanical design, electrical systems, digital intelligence, and business understanding to develop scalable, application-ready drone solutions.