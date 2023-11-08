Senior BJP Leader Sadananda Gowda Announces Retirement From Electoral Politics

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Sadananda Gowda, made a significant announcement during a press conference held in Hassan on Wednesday. He revealed his decision to retire from active participation in electoral politics. In his statement, he reflected on his extensive 30-year-long political career, acknowledging the immense support and opportunities provided to him by the party.



Gowda's political journey included serving as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for a decade, representing his constituency as a Member of Parliament (MP) for two decades, leading as the Chief Minister of the state for one year, fulfilling responsibilities as the state party president for over four years, and holding a cabinet minister position for seven years in the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite this remarkable journey, he expressed his contentment with his political achievements and a sense of not wanting to be perceived as selfish if he were to seek more.

As a result of this announcement, Sadananda Gowda, who had also served as a Union Minister and held the position of the BJP state president, stepped down from his role as the representative of the Bangalore North constituency, which he had won in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He emphasized to the press that he had received significant benefits and opportunities from the party and no longer harbored further political ambitions.