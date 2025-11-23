  1. Home
Separate North Karnataka demand resurfaces ahead of Belagavi session

  • Created On:  23 Nov 2025 8:15 AM IST
Separate North Karnataka demand resurfaces ahead of Belagavi session
Belagavi: The long-standing demand for a Separate North Karnataka State has resurfaced strongly in state politics, with indications that the issue may take centre stage during the upcoming Belagavi Legislature Session.

North Karnataka Horata Samiti state general secretary Nagesh Golashetty on Saturday claimed that as many as 26 MLAs, including Congress MLA Raju Kage, are prepared to raise the demand on the floor of the House. Addressing reporters in Belagavi, Golashetty said MLA Raju Kage has written letters to the President.

