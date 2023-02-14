Separate unit for food waste treatment to be set up

Bengaluru: Bangalore Solid Waste Management Corporation, which is making separate arrangements for all types of waste management in Bangalore city, is now setting up a separate unit for food waste processing.

Around 4,500 to 5,000 tons of mixed waste is generated every day under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). More than 3,500 tonnes of that waste is dry waste. The BBMP has imformed the public to separate wet, dry and sanitary waste while collecting the waste generated from the houses.

Since then this rule has been strictly followed. Contractors were also told not to collect waste from mixed waste households. Over 80 percent of the raw waste generated in this way is food waste, and steps are now being taken to treat it separately. Bangalore Solid Waste Management Corporation has been established by the state government to solve the waste problem in Bangalore and to enable adequate treatment and management of waste.

The organization is currently hiring new contractors to collect waste across the city and dispose of it at landfills and treatment centers. For that, the tender process has been launched in more than 80 packages. Thus, when the tender process is over and new contractors start waste collection, the Bangalore Solid Waste Management Organization has thought about suggesting that food waste be collected separately.