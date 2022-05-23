Severe shortage of faculty at visual arts college for 4 yrs

Mysuru: The government- run Chamrajendra College of Visual Arts(CAVA) in city is running with in-charge deans since last five years. The college is lacking basic infrastructure like shortage of lecturers, shortage of security personnel, and government not releasing stipendsontime.

Amid faculty shortages the state-run college is providing education to students. The government has not appointed permanent dean to the college since2017. All the deans since five years are in-charge only. The present dean B R Poornima is ZP CEO, she also holds additionalcharge of Commissioner, department of Archaeology and dean of thecollege.

The college hassanctionedposts of16 lecturers and six readers but only six lecturers working in place of sixteen . Thegovernment till today did not appoint readers after their retirement. Few senior students are taking classes to juniors.

Veeranna Arkasali a regular lecturer in the college has beenappointed as President, Karnataka Shilpakala Academy by state government. He hasto work in state level as president but at same time working as lecturer is a challenge he faces.

Students says that the government should appoint dean from educationalbackground. If other officers appointed who have charge of 2-3departments could not get sufficient time to develop CAVA. Thestudents also say that the government is not releasing stipend ontime.So they are not able to buy learning materials owing to financial problems. Theysaid earlier the college was open till 8 pm , butnow authorities are closing college by 4.30 daily saying shortage ofstaff. 'We cannot practice till 8 due to this', they lament.

Few lecturers are working on temporary basis since last 10-15 years, as thegovernment did not regularise their services.The CAVA building was heart of the city earlier. But in the year 2014it was shifted to another building in Bannur road. Girl studentsallege that eve teasers are harassingthem while going to college from main road. They demanded to install CC TV cameras on this path.Followed by complaints the college management deputed securitypersonnel on this road.

Amid all shortages the college continues to function, waiting for facilities from state government.