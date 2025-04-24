Severe traffic disruptions due to construction work at Chennamma Circle

Hubballi: The construction work at Chennamma Circle has led to significant traffic disruptions in the city. As per the initial schedule, the flyover construction has temporarily closed Chennamma Circle, the old bus station, and Basavan Road for four months. As a result, commuters and travelers are struggling to reach their destinations.

The closure of Chennamma Circle has also affected the recently reconstructed old bus station, which was completed at a cost of Rs 50 crores as part of the Smart City project. Due to this, passengers are facing hardships. As a temporary solution, a new bus station has been set up in front of the IT Park. However, many travelers remain unaware of this change, leading to scenes of confusion as people wait near Chennamma Circle for buses. Many travellers unfamiliar with the closure found themselves stranded at Chennamma Circle, unable to find buses to continue their journey. Some two-wheeler riders, confused by the route changes, attempted to backtrack but were stopped by traffic police directing them forward. The old bus station caters to suburban and rural transport, with more than four trips running daily. With the station recently operational, ensuring the security of valuable infrastructure is now a significant challenge for transportation officials.

There are concerns about theft and potential vandalism, highlighting the need for enhanced security measures. Transportation officials are preparing to take necessary steps to increase security at the bus station within the next 2-3 days. “The old bus station will be temporarily closed from April 20 for four months due to the flyover construction. Arrangements have been made for buses to stop at alternative locations. Necessary measures are being taken for the management of the old bus station,” stated Priyanga, the Director of Transport.

Merchant Udaykumar Rokade expressed skepticism about the completion timeline, saying, “There is no confidence that the flyover construction will be completed in four months.

It has taken five years to get to this point; they have taken years just to complete one kilometer of work. I can’t imagine how long it will take to finish the remaining work. Street vendors, auto drivers, and the public are facing significant difficulties. Traffic jams have been increasing for the past two days. If the work can be completed quickly, it would greatly benefit the public.”

Regarding the impact on rural residents, local resident Sadanand Annigeri added, “The closure of the old bus station has caused numerous issues for people from rural areas. Rural buses have already left for their villages, yet people are unaware of where buses are stopping. It is essential to provide accurate information to the public.”

“Vehicles traveling from Dharwad to Vijayapura and Gadag can take routes via Hosur Circle, Cotton Market, Sharda Hotel, Desai Circle, Pinto Circle, or they can go through Court Circle via Sai Mandir. From Hosur Circle, they can travel through Cotton Market, Neeli Jin Road, Kittur Chennamma Circle, and Sir Siddappa Kambli route towards Gadag, Vijayapura, or to CBD,” they explained.