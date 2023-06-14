Shakti Smart Card: From 500,000 to 4.1 Million Passengers

The Karnataka government has introduced a scheme called Shakti Yojane, aimed at providing free bus travel for women passengers. The initiative has seen a significant surge in the number of women using the buses, with Monday's figures reaching a staggering 41 lakh passengers. The transport department released data covering the period from 12 am to 12 pm, indicating a substantial increase compared to the initial launch on Sunday when over 5.7 lakh women availed the scheme from 1 pm to 12 am. The implementation of this project has resulted in a total cost of Rs 1.4 crore for all four transport corporations. However, the number of passengers spiked on Monday, incurring a remarkable expense of Rs 8.8 crore, with KSRTC bearing the highest cost at Rs 3.5 crore.

Further data from the transport department reveals that on Monday alone, more than 17 lakh women passengers traveled on BMTC buses, accounting for a ticket value of Rs 1.7 crore. NWKRTC served over 8.3 lakh passengers, costing Rs 2.1 crore, while KKRTC accommodated more than 4 lakh passengers, incurring a cost of Rs 1.3 crore.

Under the Shakti Yojane scheme, women passengers are eligible for a reimbursement of their ticket value by the Karnataka government. To avail this benefit, women must present their government ID proof, such as an Aadhar card, upon which they will receive a 'zero sum ticket' from the transport department. The department has clarified that a photocopy of the Aadhar card will suffice for obtaining the zero sum ticket.

Additionally, the government has announced plans to issue Shakti smart cards within three months of receiving and reviewing applications through the Seva Sindu portal. Until the smart cards are distributed, the government will continue to issue zero sum tickets.

Shakti Yojane was introduced as one of the five guarantees by the ruling Congress. The free bus scheme aims to cover 50% of Karnataka's population and 94% of government bus services. However, it does not include A/C and luxury buses and is limited to travel within Karnataka. Bus categories such as sleeper, Vajra, Vayuvajra, Airavat, Airavat Club Class, Airavat Gold Class, Ambari, Ambari Utsav, Rajahamsa, and EV Power Plus are excluded from the free bus service for women.

A report submitted by the transport department to the state government indicates that the RTCs (Road Transport Corporations) will need to allocate over Rs 4220 crore annually to implement this scheme. Additionally, the four RTCs will have to add 4,028 new buses and recruit 13,793 crew members to effectively execute the program.