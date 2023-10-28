Shakti Yojana places financial strain on state transport corporations

Bengaluru : The "Shakti Yojana," which allows free travel for women on government transport buses, is gaining momentum and increasing its ticket value. This scheme, although widely appreciated, is placing a financial burden on the government.

Five months have passed since the introduction of the Shakti Scheme, which grants women free travel on buses operated by the four state transport corporations of the State Road Transport Corporation. Since its initiation on June 11, approximately 84.31 crore women passengers have benefited from the scheme. The state government allocated a budget for the Shakti Yojana, with 71.42% of the funds already utilized. Therefore, the transport department must request additional funding from the government to cover the remaining five months of the current fiscal year.

The government earmarked INR 2,800 crore for the Shakti Yojana this year. By the end of October, around INR 2,000 crore in free tickets will have been distributed to passengers by all four transport corporations combined. This leaves the finance department owing an average of INR 440 crore to the corporations for the remaining five months, excluding June. Currently, only INR 800 crore remains from the government's grant. To meet the expenses for the next five months, a proposal for additional funding will be submitted by the Transport Department in December.

From June to September, the four State Road Transport Corporation corporations distributed free tickets worth INR 1,603.30 crore. However, the Finance Department has released only 68% of the funds to the corporations to date. The finance department officials are currently reviewing the documents submitted by the transport corporations to disburse the remaining funds. Transport Minister Ramalingareddy has assured that the balance will be released once the process is completed. In light of the scheme's increasing popularity, an additional INR 1,000 crore will be requested in December, as the allocated funds are insufficient to sustain the Shakti Yojana's operations.